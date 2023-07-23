Family of British soldier killed by IRA 50 years ago ‘miss him every day’

Corporal Bryan Criddle and helicopter pilot Sergeant Stan Richie with German Shepherd Jason in Northern Ireland (SEFF/PA)

A 50th anniversary service for two British soldiers killed in the Troubles is to be held in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

A remembrance service for Corporal Bryan Criddle and Lance Corporal Harry Gillespie will be held at the Clogher branch of the Royal British Legion.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) victims and survivors group said that Cpl Criddle died 50 years ago, four days after he was injured in a Provisional IRA bombing in Clogher.

He was married and had three children.

Sarah Criddle and Julia Wilson lay flowers near the spot where Cpl Bryan Criddle was injured (PA)

He joined the Army in the Pioneer Corps as a dog handler before transferring to the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Members of his family have travelled from England to attend the service.

Speaking to the PA news agency, his widow Julia Wilson explained she met her husband when she joined up as a kennel maid on an Army dog course in 1969.

They were married in 1970 and had their daughter Sarah in June of that year.

“I was actually offered a posting to Germany and he said ‘over my dead body!’ so he insisted we got married.”

Ms Wilson was not allowed to continue working as a kennel maid as a married woman, but when her husband was sent to Northern Ireland, she and her daughter accompanied him to Ballykelly, Co Londonderry, in November 1971.

They remained there for a few months before moving to Omagh, Co Tyrone, where the couple welcomed twins.

Cpl Criddle worked with a German Shepherd named Jason and was flown to various points along the border to search for ammunition, arms and explosives.

“Their primary duty was to go out with patrols and any suspicious activity, he would send the dog in to sniff out explosives, arms, that sort of thing and then either alert the bomb disposal or soldiers he was working with.”

He was described as a man with “little time to have hobbies” but he enjoyed socialising.

SEFF said his family, his job and his dog “were the main things in his life”.

Ms Wilson said he was “on call literally 24 hours a day”.

“Because Bryan had a dog, he was literally a week away and a week at home. Even when he was home, he was out on a daily basis.”

In July 1973, Cpl Criddle and Jason were called out to a suspicious scene.

Ms Wilson said: “He was sent out with patrol to the Clogher area.

“There had been an anonymous phone call saying there were milk churns in a field.

“He was flown out there, he put the dog in and Jason had actually signified there were explosives in there.

“He shouted to the patrol to stand back. He went in to check the milk churns and it was set off by a remote control from across the border.

“The dog was thrown 30 feet. It took a while to get the dog back.

“It was a lieutenant in the tank regiment who administered first aid (to Cpl Criddle) until the helicopter could come and take into Musgrave military hospital.

“He was there from the Wednesday to the Friday but had a brain hemorrhage, so they moved him to Royal Victoria in Belfast where unfortunately, on the Sunday, he passed away.”

His daughter Sarah had just turned three, while his twins Gary and Glenn were nine months old.

Ms Wilson and Sarah Criddle visited the site of the attack to lay flowers on Saturday.

“We both found it very hard and very draining, but we’re glad we went.”

Ms Wilson, who had previously brought her grandchildren to the site where Cpl Criddle was injured, said she felt her daughter needed closure.

“The idea was to show the grandchildren the reality of what happened to their grandfather.”

Ms Wilson said: “You know, he died helping the people of the province and although we still miss him every day 50 years on, we’re still very proud of what he achieved.”

Ms Criddle said: “The kids have not got to meet their grandfather.

“I think it hit me very hard today, because of the proximity and the close personal nature of what happened.”

Ms Criddle, who served in the RAF, added: “For us as a family, and everybody else who has been affected by things like this, it’s the remembering of it.

“And it’s the fact that the children need to be taught about it just like they are taught about World War One and World War Two and all the things that have happened.

“I brought my children up to know, and go to Remembrance Day and to appreciate what people do sacrifice for them so they can be free.”

Ms Wilson paid tribute to the teamwork of her husband’s companion Jason.

“Without the dog, he wouldn’t have achieved half as much – he was 50% of the team.”

Sgt Criddle’s grandson is “following on to his grandfather’s footsteps” by joining the Army, Ms Wilson said.

“So, we’re proud of him as well.”

Ulster Defence Regiment CGC Lance Corporal Harry Gillespie was killed by the IRA (PA)

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said: “The Criddle family are valued members of SEFF and Bryan’s sacrifice is justly remembered and honoured.”

He said Sgt Criddle’s role had been about protecting and preserving life.

“How different he was from those with murder in their hearts and who stole away his life and the lives of so many others”.

Mr Donaldson said it is important to “never forget the contribution of members of the security forces”.

“Because of their efforts, Northern Ireland avoided spiralling into all-out civil war.”

The service also remembered Ulster Defence Regiment CGC Lance Corporal Harry Gillespie from Aughnacloy.

Mr Donaldson said he was shot by the Provisional IRA while in a four-man mobile patrol at Killyliss on Dungannon-Ballygawley Road on May 20 1972.

His 50th anniversary service was delayed to this year due to Covid-19.