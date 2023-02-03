Family of Co Armagh boy announce 12-year-old is now ‘cancer free’ following Leukaemia battle

A 12-year-old Co Armagh boy who has been battling Acute Myeloid Leukaemia is now in remission, his delighted family have revealed.

Theo Smyth had been receiving treatment for the condition after being diagnosed in July last year.

A fundraising campaign – Theo's Leukaemia journey – has so far raised almost £15,000 and the story of Theo has touched the hearts of many across Northern Ireland.

Sharing the news with social media on Friday, Theo’s family officially confirmed he is now cancer free.

"We have the best news to share with you all. Theo is in remission,” they wrote.

"We hoped and prayed for this day for so long and are over the moon that it’s finally here

“Thank you to the wonderful team in the Haematology and Oncology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for their medical expertise

“Thank you to everyone who has prayed for Theo and sent get well wishes; your kindness helped Theo and his family through some very dark days

“Theo still has a journey of recovery ahead of him but for now he and his family are going to focus on the positives that he is #cancerfree.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Theo’s battle with cancer has seen some of Northern Ireland’s biggest stars also come out to support him and his family, including former Ulster and Ireland rugby captain Rory Best.

Last year Best took to social media to send a video message to the rugby loving schoolboy.

In the video, the most capped Ulsterman of all time said: “Just wanted to send you a quick message. I hear you are a great sportsperson I hear you love rugby I am glad you love a great sport like that.”

He then went on to joke: “Unfortunately playing for Armagh rugby club and not Banbridge is a bit disappointing but there you go.”

“Look I hear you had a little bit of bad news a while ago. All I’ll say is just stay strong, keep fighting through it and there is loads of help and support out there if you need it. All the very best,” he added.

To donate to Theo’s Leukaemia journey visit GoFundMe here.