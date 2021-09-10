Family of Co Armagh motorcyclist who died after crash 10 years ago form racing team in his honour

The siblings of a Co Armagh man who died at a race on the Isle of Man in 2011 have formed a racing team in his memory.

Two days after winning a Newcomers race in 2011, Wayne Hamilton, from Annaghmore, near Portadown, died following a horrific crash at the Manx Grand Prix.

Aged 20, he had been holding on to third place on his 600cc Yamaha during the third lap of the race when he was killed.

The 10th anniversary of his death was at the end of August and now his seven younger siblings have formed a racing team in his honour.

“It’s genetic, it has to be! It’s not from my side anyway,” laughed Wayne’s stepmum, Erin.

“We have them doing everything, kickboxing to kayaking, but there’s just a draw to motorbikes.”

The youngest of the family, Jack, is the one that started the team off.

“He’s the one that tortured and tortured and tortured me to pull a bike out of the shed,” said dad, Davy.

“He wore me down and I eventually took it out and that’s how it started. He wanted to go racing.

“We went down one day to the track, and Brian, the middle boy, wanted to have a go too. It all snowballed from there.

“Then Emily, she wanted to go racing, then Laura, Jessica and Tyler. Rachel was just going to be a photographer and when they were about three races in, she wanted a bike too.”

Brian (14) is leading the FIM MiniGP Championship in Ireland, won the Irish Minibike championship in 2020 and is in the top six at British level.

Jack is lying second in the British Mini Bike Championship in England, with a good chance of winning it, says his father.

When asked what he thinks Wayne would make of all this, Davy laughed that “he would be in the middle of it, so he would. He would have been the biggest instigator of it.

“Whenever Brian was only four, Wayne arrived home with two motorbikes for Brian. It’s in them [in their blood].

“Whenever Wayne was only six, he was at motocross and it was horrible. I go racing for a bit of craic and fun with the kids.

“He was leading a race and fell off. The guy standing beside him wouldn’t pick him up and walked off.

“I was that disgusted, I walked away from motorbikes until Wayne was 15, and he came back and said he wanted to go racing again. It’s just in them. He tortured me about going racing.”

Jack is the only one of Wayne’s siblings that never got to meet the up and coming rider, who died two years before Jack was born, “but he’s the one who would talk about Wayne the most”, added Davy.

“It is spooky sometimes, some of the things he says and does, and I’ve never seen any of them as laidback as him and Wayne.

“Our Wayne had to be woken up to go to the biggest race he’s ever done in the Manx, and he won it! He was being interviewed for radio and they asked if he was feeling the pressure. He said ‘no, pressure is for tyres’.

“I’ve had a Hamilton at either end of a race,” Davy continued.

“I had Jack win a race and Emily come dead last in it. And the two of them came in every bit as happy with what they had both done, and that’s why I go racing.

“A lot of the people that I’ve met through Wayne and the journey that we had, they’ll be friends for life with me. They’re the people that understand what I went through, and they’re behind these kids now 100% too.

“They don’t care whether they're first, last or whatever, and I think that’s fantastic.”