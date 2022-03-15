Family of Co Down man stuck in New Zealand with life-threatening disease ‘overwhelmed’ by support as ‘every donation counts’

Alan McDonald's family have not been able to see him in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Alan McDonald (32) was only recently diagnosed with aHUS and is unable and unfit to travel home from New Zealand.

The family of a Co Down man who is currently stuck in New Zealand with a life-threatening disease, has expressed their gratitude for the “overwhelming” support people across the globe have given them.

Newcastle native Alan McDonald has been living in Christchurch, New Zealand for the last three years with his fiancée, Sophie, and has been unable to return home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has been unwell for a number of months, but a fortnight ago the 32-year-old’s health severely deteriorated further. Last week, he was finally diagnosed with Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), an exceptionally rare condition which causes clots to form in blood vessels that subsequently block blood flow to important organs.

Treatment involves a specialist drug which is not funded by the health service in New Zealand, and is estimated to cost around £10,000 per dose.

New Zealand’s borders have also remained closed to overseas visitors, so Alan’s parents, Geraldine and Davy, and sister Anna have been unable to visit him.

It means he and his family will need to pay for the treatment themselves until he is able to return home where he can then be treated via the NHS.

Alan will also require specialist medical support to travel on a long-haul flight home, and so his family launched a fundraising page last Friday morning to help raise money for all his needs.

Within just four days, they have raised over £75,000 from nearly 2,000 donors, including countless messages of encouragement.

Northern Ireland’s time zone is 13 hours behind Christchurch, so during our Friday night here, Alan was only waking up to find out from his fiancée that already £45,000 had been raised to help him.

“He just broke down,” said his sister Anna. “He just couldn’t believe that everyone back home was willing to do this for him and at that moment I thought, ‘Our Alan’s got his fight back’.

“He’s not fit to travel, he can’t even leave the hospital at the moment. We are aiming for this money to be able to pay for this drug when he’s ready for it.

“He’s currently working on getting his strength up. He's just started dialysis and he’s had plasma exchanges over the weekend to get his kidneys back to strength.

“Once he’s able to do that, the next step is to get on this drug. Then when he’s safe and able to fly home, we’ll get him here so that he’s able to continue this treatment on the NHS.”

Anna and her family identified an aHUS specialist in Newcastle upon Tyne who is already working closely with Alan's medical team in New Zealand, and will be able help him further once he hopefully makes his journey back to the UK.

“He doesn’t have the energy to even get excited, but we were chatting to him and he was just so overwhelmed and grateful,” Anna told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s not even just the financial support, it’s incredible, but all the messages of support have bolstered us so much.”

Speaking emotionally, she expressed how surreal she felt once Alan’s GoFundMe page was shared online, to see that “everyone seemed to get on board”.

“It started with everyone that knows Alan - seeing all the responses and how people all shared how they felt about Alan. Everyone was talking about how he’s such a good lad, a loyal friend and how he would never ask for help. He’s always the first person to support someone else if they need it, so to see that even gives us so much comfort.”

She added that the Down man is currently too exhausted to respond to everyone, but he promised that in the future, he will take the time to “thank every single person that’s messaged or donated individually”, something which she and her family say Alan will have his work cut out with, with more than 1,900 donors to reply to.

“I’ve even had so many people reach out to me who are in New Zealand or who have friends there that are willing to deliver things to him,” Anna continued.

“When Alan is sleeping - not that he’s getting much sleep - everyone at home is working to make sure everything is set up for him coming home.”

His mother Geraldine added: “All our friends, family, our community and even strangers have been amazing. When Alan learned how everyone back home is willing him on he was completely overwhelmed.

“We cannot express how grateful we are for every donation so far. We still have a long way to go, so we will continue to do everything we can to get him better and get him home.”

Alan’s GoFundMe page can be found here.