Family of crash death man thank passer-by

The family of a young Downpatrick father who died in a car crash have thanked a passer-by who came to their aid when they found his body.

Father-of-two Christopher Casement (23), known as Cricky to his friends, lay undiscovered for over a day when his blue Mazda crashed at around 7am on the Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn.

It is understood the car ended up in a position which made it difficult to see and was first reported to police at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the funeral in Downpatrick this morning, his sister Natalie Casement told the Belfast Telegraph she last saw her brother early on Tuesday morning before he left for work.

"I shouted to Christopher that he'd slept in for work," she said.

"He said 'that's me up now Natalie', ironed his clothes as he did every morning and headed out the front door about 6.30am."

She first became concerned when he couldn't be contacted at around 9.30am.

"We just kept ringing him. Me and my mummy knew that was strange as he never had his phone out of his hand," she said.

"We were at work and came home, I put it on Facebook and kept trying to find him.

"We rang all the hospitals we could think off but there was no sign of him. We then rang the police to put him down as a missing person."

Four of Mr Casement's aunts discovered him the next day as they searched along the Old Ballynahinch Road.

A passer-by stopped and accompanied the family members as they approached the car.

"We would appreciate it if we as a family could thank her personally if she would like to get in contact," Ms Casement said.

"If she would prefer not to we will never forget what she did for us and Christopher. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

A family notice said Mr Casement was the cherished partner of Shannon and a devoted father to Seamus Og and Lorcan.

He was also the much-loved son of Cathy Glennon, stepson of Gerald and loving brother of Nadine, Conor and Natalie.

Ms Casement has urged friends and family members to wear the colours of her brother's favourite team, Manchester United, at the Requiem Mass which takes place at 11am today in St Colmcille's Church, Downpatrick.

Interment will take place afterwards in Struell cemetery.