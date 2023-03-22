Family of Dáithí’s Law campaigner receives ‘hateful’ letter in post
The family of organ donation campaigner Dáithí Mac Gabhann have received a “hateful” letter in the post from an unknown sender.
The incident has been reported to the police.
The six-year-old’s parents have told followers on social media that “hate never wins”.
"We are extremely disappointed to receive a hateful handwritten anonymous letter in the post today,” they said in a statement.
"This has been reported to the police
”Our family and campaign will not tolerate such behaviour, and if it continues further action will be taken.”
Hate never wins! pic.twitter.com/HofOODhuuz— Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) March 22, 2023
Social media users have reacted with shock to the incident with many describing it as “horrendous”.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a letter received by a family in Ballymurphy this morning.
The letter contained sectarian remarks and is being dealt with as a hate incident. The recipients of the letter have received appropriate advice from local police.”
It comes a month after a new organ donation opt-out law for Northern Ireland was passed at Westminster.
Dáithí's Law, named after the youngster who is need of a heart transplant, was delayed due to the political stalemate at Stormont.
The legislation will come into effect from June 1 this year and means that all adults in NI will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.