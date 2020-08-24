Family of five rescued from Northern Ireland cliff after getting cut off by tide

Rescue teams at the scene after a family was cut off by the tide on cliffs between Castlerock and Downhill beaches yesterday

Three young children were amongst a family of five rescued when they were cut off by the tide between Castlerock and Downhill beaches on Saturday.

The family was found trapped around 10 feet up a cliff.

A rail line runs above the cliff so it was agreed that the best way to evacuate the family was to bring them down the cliff to the shore.

An RNLI lifeguard sat with the family reassuring them until Portrush RNLI's Inshore Lifeboat arrived on the scene. The rescuers formed a human chain to take the mother and one child on to the lifeboat and then to the safety of the beach, before returning for the others.