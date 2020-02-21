Family of Greenvale Hotel tragedy victim 're-traumatised' by delays in case

Forensics at the scene of the deaths at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The father of one of the Greenvale Hotel tragedy victims has said his family has been "re-traumatised" after it emerged that police reports linked to the case have not yet been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

James Bradley's son Morgan Barnard (17) was one of three teenagers who died in a crush outside the Cookstown hotel on St Patrick's night last year.

Lauren Bullock (17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie also lost their lives.

In the wake of the deaths the hotel's owner, Michael McElhatton, and another man were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, however they were later released on bail.

Morgan Barnard

Mr McElhatton was questioned a second time before being released pending a report to the PPS.

Seven other men were also interviewed by police and files are being prepared for the PPS.

The Police Ombudsman is also probing the actions of seven officers at the scene on the night of the tragedy.

James Bradley told The Irish News the delays are "totally devastating" and "re-traumatising" for his family.

"Almost a year on and there has been virtually no progress," he said.

Lauren Bullock

"How can anybody have faith in the justice system when that same system failed to take steps to prevent the tragedy in the first instance and now continues to fail by taking little or no steps to ensure accountability for the events of that night."

Solicitor Darragh Mackin, who is representing the parents of the three teenagers, has written to Justice Minister Naomi Long to highlight his clients' concerns.

"There have been a number of revelations which have given our client grave concern as to the effectiveness of the justice system," he wrote.

Connor Currie

"In addition, there is no estimated time frame as to the conclusion of the Police Ombudsman investigation, a decision on whether or not to prosecute Mr McElhatton or the conveying of an inquest.

"The delay in progressing an effective investigation into this matter has caused our client considerable concern.

"In addition, given the number of public bodies whom our client believes bear some responsibility into the events of that night, there appears to be no current or ongoing effective magnesium which can access the totality of the acts of those potential responsible."

Michael McElhatton, owner of the Greenvale Hotel (Liam McBurney/PA)

Of the seven officers being investigated by the ombudsman, five are being investigated for misconduct in public office, while two others are being investigated for potential disciplinary matters.

It emerged following the tragedy that four officers withdrew from the scene and did not intervene for 16 minutes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The investigation into the tragic deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Saint Patrick’s Day 2019 continues and all evidence will be reported to the PPS in due course.

"As this is a live investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The Greenvale Hotel is to close on the first anniversary of the deaths.