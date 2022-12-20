Family of hit-and-run victim Catriona Josephine Johnston appeal for help to find driver

The heartbroken family of a 35-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in Co Londonderry are appealing for help to identify the driver.

Catriona Josephine Johnston was struck by a vehicle on the Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady on Tuesday December 6.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the collision which happened around 7pm.

“Catriona always loved Christmas time and enjoyed spending time with loved ones at this time of year,” her family said in a statement.

“The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses could make contact, particularly to any motorists with a dash-cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith reiterated a police appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on that particular evening, at around 7pm, to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22,” he said.