Family of James Brokenshire launch lung cancer fundraising page in his memory

The family of former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has established a fundraising page for donations to a lung cancer charity after the Tory MP’s death from the disease on Thursday night.

Donations are being made to the Roy Castle Lung Foundation in memory of the MP, who wanted to make a “permanent difference” to other people with lung cancer.

“As well as his lifetime of public service, in the last few years of his life James’s passion was to help others with lung cancer, preventing others going through what he did and raising awareness of lung cancer as one of the less common variants,” said his family in a statement.

Mr Brokenshire, a lifelong non-smoker, wanted to “remove the stigma” of lung cancer and campaigned for better lung cancer screening before becoming the first MP to host a debate on the matter in the House of Commons after his diagnosis in 2017.

The page was established for family and friends, colleagues and wellwishes to pay tribute to James after his death at the age of 53.

“Great people leave a huge and lasting legacy,” said his family. They asked for people to share their memories and photographs of him on the page as well as contributing to the work of the Roy Castle Lung Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the father of three, stood down as a Home Office minister earlier this year, as the "nicest, kindest" colleague while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called him "a thoroughly decent man".

An MP since 2005, Mr Brokenshire served in government under three prime ministers - David Cameron and Theresa May as well as Mr Johnson.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ordered that flags in Parliament's New Palace Yard be flown at half-mast to mark "a profound loss to us all".

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed their sympathy to Mr Brokenshire’s family and friends.

Mr Givan said: “This is very sad news. We had followed James Brokenshire’s fight against illness with a sense of hope, and although aware of recent setbacks, to learn of his death is still very much a shock. James was well-liked by those he came into contact with, and I remember fondly the many positive qualities James exhibited, not least his calm and professional approach. I extend my sympathy to his loved ones.”

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I am saddened to hear of James Brokenshire’s death. He fought his cancer battle with real courage, both during his treatment and in campaigning to enhance public understanding of this terrible disease.

“My thoughts are very much with his family at this time.”