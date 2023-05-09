Family of Kaylee Black urged to ‘cherish the good times’ as young footballer laid to rest

Family and friends at The funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black at Seaview Presbyterian Church on Tuesday. (Pic: Pacemaker)

Grieving family and friends of Kaylee Black have been urged to cherish their special memories as the young footballer was laid to rest.

Rev Edwards Hyndman told mourners at Seaview Presbyterian Church that Christians “do sorrow but with hope”.

"As you think of your own memories and your own reflections of Kaylee today, I want to remind you also of that good hope that we have in Jesus," he said.

"I am sure about Him that Kaylee is with one that knows her understands her and holds her."

The 13-year-old, who played for Crusaders Strikers FC’s underage team, died after going missing last week.

The clergyman said hymns – which included Jesus Loves Me – were chosen by family members in memory of Kaylee to reflect their faith.

"So do remember today the good true times with Kaylee,” he added.

"Remember the grace of God and Jesus and all his promises to us.

"We give thanks for the life of Kaylee. Now we commit her into the hands of Jesus Christ which is the safest place to be."

Funeral service for Crusaders Strikers player Kaylee Black has taken place

Rev Hyndman gave thanks “for the life of Kaylee, for all your goodness to her, and for all the joy and goodness she brought to our lives” as he prayed that her family would be comforted in the difficult days ahead.

"Almighty God, strengthen those who sorrow today,” he said.

"Think of Kaylee's team and coach and all of her friends from school, all those who will be touched and hurt and feeling deeply today.

"We pray for your help and guidance to them. Pray that they remember Kaylee and as they do, will remember good, and so have renewed courage to put all the good they can into life in every way."

The teenager was laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery following the service in north Belfast.

It comes after a minute’s silence was observed before the Irish Cup Final between Crusaders FC and Ballymena United on Sunday.

Relatives attended the match at Windsor Park where Kaylee’s photograph was shown on the big screen.

There was a minute of silence and a round of applause for young Crusaders player Kaylee Black — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Players and fans also staged a minute’s applause when the game was paused in the 13th minute.

Crusaders Strikers has said the club was “deeply saddened” by Kaylee’s passing.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview,” they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Members of the senior women’s team dedicated their win over Derry City last week to Kaylee with players wearing black armbands and t-shirts with her photograph.