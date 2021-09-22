Family of late Derry man Emmette Dillon (33) confirm body found in River Foyle

The family of Londonderry man Emmette Dillon (33) has confirmed that his body was found in the River Foyle.

His twin brother Ryan Dillon shared the news in an emotional post on Facebook and thanked those who have been supporting the family through their loss.

"Foyle search and rescue recovered Emmette today and we will finally be able to lay him to rest,” he said.

"It's impossible to name everyone but the outpouring of support has been unbelievable.

"I am forever thankful to you all and to all the organisations and groups who have supported us. “All friends family and work colleagues who have given their time to support us.

"Emmette was my twin and we had an unbreakable bond. This is how I want him to be remembered.”

He added that funeral arrangements will be shared once confirmed.

The family had launched an appeal to find Emmette after he had last been seen leaving his apartment on September 3 in the Crawford Square area of the city.

By September 13 the family were able to confirm that he had passed away after entering the River Foyle.

Having previously worked as a model Emmette was the former Mr Supranational 2018/19, Mr Derry 2016 and had also been a staff nurse.

Following the death of his mother from cancer he had also become well known for his charity fundraising work.

Many have since passed on their condolences to the family including one tribute which described him as “one in a million”.

In a statement Foyle Search and Rescue said they had been tasked with the recovery of Emmette’s body at around 11am.

“Our team worked closely with the PSNI and emergency services to recover his body and bring him back to his family. Our thoughts are with Emmette’s family and friends at this time,” they said.

“We want to sincerely thank those involved in the recovery today. We want to thank our volunteers in particular, who had the difficult job of recovering Emmette’s body. We are extremely grateful for your efforts today and always. Thanks also to all emergency services that were involved.

“Finally, a special thanks to Emmette’s family, his friends and each and every person who assisted in searching; especially our own volunteers, as well as Foyle Prevention Team, Maiden City River Watch MCRW and Search Team Northwest. We appreciate all you have done this last few weeks. RIP Emmette Dillon.”

In a statement the PSNI said a post mortem examination will be carried out but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.