Family of Lisburn man Andrew Furey ‘very concerned’ as 48-year-old last seen in Amsterdam on Monday

The family of a Lisburn man missing in Amsterdam has appealed on social media for anyone who may have heard from him to contact them.

Andrew Furey (48), was last seen on Monday in the Netherlands capital with his sister explaining the family are “very concerned about his welfare”.

Mr Furey is described as being around 5ft 8 or 9ins in height, of thin build and stubble, wearing glasses and often a hat.

His sister issued a missing person appeal on Facebook as she wrote: “This is my brother Andy.

“He was last seen on Monday in Amsterdam, we are very concerned about his welfare.

“He may have left the area now. If anyone has heard from him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact me ASAP.”

She appealed for people to share the appeal “far and wide” in order to find the man.

Mr Furey’s sister-in-law Sharon Millen added that the family are “extremely worried” and said “please PM me if you know anything at all that might help”.

The PSNI has been contacted.