Family of Majella O'Hare (12) shot dead by soldier in Armagh want independent probe

Victim was fatally wounded while on her way to Co Armagh church with friends in 1976

The brother of a 12-year-old girl who was shot dead by a soldier 44 years ago has called for a "long-overdue" independent investigation into her death.

Majella O'Hare was fatally wounded while on her way to church with friends in Whitecross, Co Armagh.

Her brother Michael O'Hare - who appears in a powerful new video featuring testimony from witnesses - said an independent investigation was imperative.

"Witnesses to the death of my sister know what happened that day - she was an innocent girl murdered by the British Army," Mr O'Hare said.

"The truth cannot be concealed any longer. We need an investigation - there must be justice for Majella.

"The truth must out. My family deserve accountability for what happened."

In 1977, a Parachute Regiment soldier, Michael Williams, was acquitted of Majella's manslaughter, claiming he had opened fire in response to an IRA sniper attack.

In 2011, following a review of the case by the PSNI's Historical Enquiries Team, the Ministry of Defence said it was "profoundly sorry" for her death.

Justice: Michael O’Hare speaking on the video

Majella's father was a caretaker in the local school, close to where his daughter was shot, and was one of the first to arrive on the scene.

Michael O'Hare has previously said his father never recovered from the trauma.

The new video has been produced under the auspices of Amnesty International, which is supporting the family's call for an independent investigation.

It provides a harrowing account of what happened that dreadful day, on August 14, 1976, when the schoolgirl was shot in the back with a machine gun.

It also tells how the soldiers claimed they were firing back at a sniper, while witnesses claim they felt pressured to confirm the Army's account of events.

Both Alice Devlin and Seamus Reavey hope that by sharing their experiences justice will ensue.

Ms Devlin, a local nurse who was with Majella as she lay dying on the road and then travelled in the helicopter with her to hospital before she was pronounced dead, told how she frantically tried to save her.

"When somebody shouted out, 'There's a little girl who's been shot', I said, 'Let me down to her'," she recalled.

"The soldier said, 'Stay where you are', and they were very, very aggressive.

"Little Majella was laying dying on the road, with her father kneeling over her.

"You can imagine what it was like for that father to see his child lying dying on the road.

"The child was badly wounded ... I was giving her CPR on the road, the helicopter came and landed.

"Her father, Jim, was literally thrown into the helicopter. Majella was just lifted like a piece of meat and thrown in head first ... they just wanted to get her off the road. Get rid of her."

She added: "I was there, I know what happened. She has to get justice."

Meanwhile, Mr Reavey said there was pressure to corroborate what the Army was saying.

Amnesty International's Northern Ireland campaign manager Grainne Teggart said justice must be done.

"It has been 44 torturous years for Michael and his family," she said.

"Witnesses to the horrific events of that day are ready to help with an independent investigation, the passage of time has not diminished their memory.

"Their appeal to the PSNI to establish this long overdue investigation must be heard.

"The family have had an apology from the UK Government, but this rings hollow without action and accountability."

The MoD apology for Majella's killing acknowledged that the soldiers' version of events was unlikely.

On March 28, 2011, Owen Paterson, then Northern Ireland secretary, issued the apology by way of a letter to Majella's mum at a meeting in Belfast.

The letter, signed by then Defence Secretary Liam Fox, corrected the Army's account of the evidence and read: "I apologise for Majella's death and offer you my heartfelt sympathy.

"Although many years have passed, I have no doubt that your grief and that of your family has not diminished … both the initial investigation by the RUC and the more recent review have concluded that it was unlikely that there was a gunman in the area when the soldier involved opened fire and struck Majella, as he claimed.

"The soldier's actions resulted in the loss of a young and innocent life, causing sorrow and anguish for those who knew and loved Majella.

"On behalf of the Army and the Government, I am profoundly sorry that this tragic incident should have happened."

Solicitors on behalf of Majella's brother Michael wrote to the PSNI in July this year, asking it to establish an independent investigation, but a decision is yet to be taken.

Police said the death sits within the case load of its Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) for future review in accordance with a case sequencing system.

A spokeswoman added: "Regrettably, due to the LIB caseload, which extends to more than 1,100 incidents touching on more than 1,400 deaths, we are unable to give any undertaking as to when this review will commence."