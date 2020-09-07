Family of missing Belfast man Mark Wright confirm body found in search

The heartbroken family of missing Belfast man Mark Wright have confirmed a body has been found during the search operation.

Mr Wright, who was 24 and autistic, was last seen on the Holywood Road in east Belfast at around 8.50am on September 3.

Search teams were deployed in a bid to track down the missing man, however on Monday morning his family confirmed the worst.

Posting on social media, his family said: "We as a family want to thank everyone who's helped in the search for Mark, unfortunately the outcome wasn't what we wanted and he was found today.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken and can't thank you all enough for your help."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police searching for missing person Mark Wright have recovered a body in Glenview Drive in Belfast this morning.

"A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at the time."