Family of missing Randalstown therapy dog announce Rua has died following two week search

The family of a golden labradoodle reported missing since July 14 have shared the devastating news that the dog has passed away.

Rua had been missing from her Randalstown home with a desperate search over several weeks having taken place and a significant campaign on social media.

The therapy dog belonged to the Bonnes family and disappeared from their family home on the Magheralane Road.

A £5,000 had been offered by the family for information leading to her discovery.

However, in a tragic update, the ‘Find Rua’ Facebook group said the dog would not be returning home and had “instead crossed the rainbow bridge”.

They said the death has left the family “devastated”.

"We cannot thank enough, everyone of you who has been on this agonising journey with us this last 19 days, we especially want to thank Lost Paws NI for their incredible support, expertise and kindness that they have shown to us from the first point of contact,” they wrote.

"To Lagan Search & Rescue who so willingly gave up their precious time and resources to search the river for Rua. To Search and Recuse NI who searched fields upon fields, ditches upon ditches.

"To Devine Design who printed huge amounts of posters and to all the kind volunteers who distributed them far and wide.

"We want to thank especially the Public who were out searching day and night for Rua and to all who provided use of drones, for sharing posts and sending messages of support, you don’t know how much this meant to us.

"Rua was a massive part of our family and therefore her loss is enormously painful for us. We will now, somehow, learn to live without Rua, but we will remember the love and friendship she contributed to our family and as our hearts mend in time, her beautiful soul will live on in our home through the wonderful memories of love and happiness she instilled in our hearts.

“One thing we have learned from this horrific journey is that by far, the good in people outweigh the bad. The kindness in our community and farther afield has been incredible.”