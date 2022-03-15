Family of murdered Derry man Eddie Meenan say convictions provide ‘some closure’ after death of ‘loving and caring man’

The family of father-of-nine Eddie Meenan, who was beaten and stabbed over 50 times before being dumped in an alleyway in Derry, have described getting “some closure” outside court on Tuesday.

Speaking in Belfast after Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers (34) was found guilty of murder, Mr Meenan’s daughter Shannon Duddy said she hoped her father would be remembered for being a “loving and caring” man.

"Due to his horrific death, we were not able to give my daddy the send off that we would have liked,” said Ms Duddy.

"But today gives us some closure. I want my daddy to be remembered as the loving caring kind father that he was.”

Rodgers claimed he was acting in self-defence and didn't mean to kill Mr Meenan but was convicted by a unanimous decision of murdering the 52-year old.

A second man, 22-year-old Ryan Walters from Station Road in Crossgar, was found not guilty of murder, but found unanimously guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Meenan.

A third man, Derek Creswell, 29, of King's Lane in Ballykelly, had already pleaded guilty.

Mr Meenan’s brother Terrance described the difficult ordeal for their mother, alongside his “children, for his friends and for his relations”.

“Especially my mother, who is 83 years-of-age. She will never get over it,” he told those gathered outside the court.

"It wasn’t the verdict we had hoped for, however we continue to take some closure that two out of the three will face life sentences.

"What our brother had to endure was truly horrific and we hope no other family would have to go through what we went through.

“May Eddie rest in peace.”