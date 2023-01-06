Family of murdered Natalie McNally fear killer may have fled Northern Ireland – as police carry out searches at Silverwood Golf Course in Lurgan

The family of murdered 32-year-old Natalie McNally have expressed concern the killer involved may have fled Northern Ireland into a different jurisdiction.

The concern was highlighted by Ms McNally’s father Noel and comes as the PSNI has carried out a search of Silverwood Golf Course in Lurgan on Friday afternoon as part of the investigation into the murder of the pregnant woman.

Images show officers conducting searches within the grounds of the premises.

The busy Silverwood Golf Course is directly behind Ms McNally’s estate and is joined on to the Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre.

According to BBC NI, the searches at the course were not intelligence based and part of the ongoing investigation around off-road routes close to Ms McNally’s home, with officers seen examining shrubs and hedges around the area.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms McNally’s mother Bernie said: "All her presents we had for her, all wrapped up, they're all upstairs and you look at them, it's heart-breaking.

"This was an innocent girl and her baby's life and I have to think God, in her last few minutes, was she pleading for her life? Was she pleading for her baby's life?

"This all comes into your head. What were her last few minutes like?"

Her father Noel added: "Somebody's bound to know the killer and if you kill somebody that way, you can't just go home and act normally.

"If they could just find it in their heart to give up loyalty and just go straight to the police.

"You can't be loyal to someone that has done this to a wee girl because he could do it to someone else and you wouldn't want that."

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was killed in her home in the Silverwood Green area last month.

Police have so far made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

On Thursday PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said his main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

At a police press conference in Carrickfergus on Thursday, Mr McGuinness said he did not think there was currently a risk to other women in the area.

"I'm still keeping an open mind, but my main line of inquiry is that the murder was committed by someone that Natalie knew and indeed was comfortable allowing into her home," he said.

In regard to the murder weapon, the detective added: "I believe I have recovered what was the weapon used to murder Natalie McNally."

Mr McGuinness said he believed the weapon was from Ms McNally's home and was not brought to the property by her killer.

Silverwood Golf Club has been contacted.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “We were deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of our colleague and friend Natalie. We will assist the PSNI in every way possible.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are carrying out searches of the Silverwood Green area in Lurgan as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Detectives attended a business property in Armagh and Craigavon yesterday to carry out enquiries as part of the investigation.”