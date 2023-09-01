Family of Natalie McNally attend gig she planned on going to in her memory

Family of Natalie McNally attend The Killers concert in her memory

The family of Natalie McNally are watching her favourite band perform in Belfast in her memory.

The brother of the 32-year-old, who was killed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas last year, shared a photo from Boucher Road Playing Fields on Friday night.

The relatives were snapped enjoying drinks while waiting on The Killers to take to the stage.

Niall McNally captioned the social media post with an emotional tribute to his sister.

“I know how excited she would have been to be here,” he wrote.

“We’re here for you Nats.”

Natalie had tweeted about the gig, which features special guest Johnny Marr, on December 9 - just nine days before she was killed.

She was 15 weeks pregnant when her body was discovered.

"It’s a yes from me,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this summer Natalie’s family took part in Belfast Pride to honour her memory as someone who took an active role in the parade every year.

Her brother Brendan described it as “poignant” and said “nothing can fill what I miss.”

Writing on Twitter, he explained: "As marketer and activist, Natalie was always delighted to organise and participate in Translink’s Pride activities.

"We’re honoured to join her colleagues on Saturday, as we march with the LGBTQI+ community to overcome poverty, discrimination and violence."