Family of Newry 3-year-old launch urgent appeal for kidney donation

The family of a Newry toddler have launched an urgent appeal for a kidney donation.

3-year-old Olly Cartmill has been on kidney dialysis for most of his life. In a social media post on Monday evening, his mother Dionne said the family had been told by medical professionals that he needed a transplant immediately.

She said: “Our wonderful consultants and medical team have told us, that at just 3 years old, he needs kidney transplant immediately,” she added.

"He’s had kidney problems from birth and despite being on dialysis and being heavily fluid restricted, he’s the light of our lives and is just trying so hard to be a normal wee boy,” she added.

The brave toddler spends 84 hours a week on dialysis and is restricted to 100 millilitres of fluid a day.

“As a naturally private family it’s difficult for us to go public and make this plea on social media but we are left with no other option as time is running out for our little fighter!”

He can receive a kidney from any adult who is a match for him.

The BBC’s Stephen Watson, who is a patron of NI Children’s Kidney Fund, tweeted about a recent meeting with Olly at hospital and urged donors to come forward.

The video accompanying the tweet is a Kidney Care UK appeal from last Christmas, a campaign that Olly was the face of.

Anyone who is interested in being a donor for Olly can contact Belfast City Hospital’s Living Donor Co-Ordinator referencing Olly Cartmill as the donor recipient.