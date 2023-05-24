Family of Nicola Gallagher raise £10,000 for Women’s Aid

Nicola Gallagher’s family have raised £10,000 for Women’s Aid after she claimed her estranged husband – former Derry GAA boss Rory Gallagher – subjected her to years of domestic abuse.

In a social media post earlier this month, Ms Gallagher said she had tried to block the alleged abuse out and turned to alcohol as a result.

The couple, who have three children, are separated.

Mr Gallagher said the claims have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities but resigned from his role as Derry GAA football manager.

The Women’s Aid fundraiser was organised by Ms Gallagher’s extended family at Rooney’s Gift Store in Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

In a post on Tuesday, they said: “Together we have raised a massive £10,000 for Fermanagh Women's Aid in just 10 days!

“Thank you so, so much to everyone who helped us with the collection and for your generous donations! The response to this cause has been phenomenal.”

During the fundraiser, the shop made a separate social media post about it, stating that the cause was “close to our hearts”.

"It's been an emotional couple of days but we just want to say a massive thank you to all the friends, businesses, our local GAA club and members of the community that came out to help us raise awareness and funds for Fermanagh Women's Aid yesterday,” read the post.

“This charity is particularly close to our hearts and we will be forever grateful for the work they have done and continue to do in our community.

“The support you all have shown towards this cause has been incredible, to each and every single person that donated and gave us a ‘beep’ of support in the village yesterday, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”