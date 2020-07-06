Family of Noah Donohoe urge people to stop online speculation around disappearance and death

The family of Noah Donohoe have issued a statement urging people to end social media speculation around the teenager's disappearance and death.

The 14-year-old was last seen in the north Belfast area on June 21. Six days later his body was discovered in a storm drain close to where he went missing.

While police said they had no reason to suspect foul play in the St Malachy's College pupil's death, speculation has continued on social media.

In a statement issued through legal firm KRW Law, Noah's family said his disappearance and death "undoubtedly raise questions", but asked for the social media speculation to stop.

“We have seen a number of social media accounts which have been founded under Noah’s name seeking further information. These accounts do not have the family’s permission," the statement read.

"Rather than ventilating any issue on social media platforms we urge anyone with information regarding Noah’s disappearance and death to forward this information, including any photographic/CCTV footage to the PSNI or to Relatives for Justice (028) 90627171 email: info@relativesforjustice.com and niallm@kevinrwinters.com (please mark email Re: Noah)."

The family said that all information will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

They thanked the public for their support following Noah's disappearance.

The community came together as widespread searches took place across Belfast to locate Noah.

United stand: Search and rescue teams in north Belfast hunt for the teenager

“We the family of Noah Donohoe wish to express our continued gratitude for the outpouring of good will and love we have received since Noah went missing. It has been an extremely traumatic time and this love is truly supporting us," the statement read.

“We recognise the huge public concern of the entire population and we thank each and every one of you. So many people have been incredibly generous to us with practical support. This support includes providing pieces of information regarding Noah’s disappearance and death. Separately some have also ventilated concerns on social media platforms.

“At this time, we are working with the PSNI on matters which are outstanding to the investigation and we are seeking answers to questions which arise. Noah’s disappearance and death undoubtedly raise questions, however public speculation and theory is unhelpful. We are dealing with the facts. The family is receiving practical and emotional support from Relatives for Justice, and are also represented by solicitor Niall Murphy of KRW Law."

Noah was laid to rest last Wednesday following a funeral service at St Patrick's Church on Donegall Street.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of north Belfast to say farewell to the teenager.

Noah's mum Fiona said that he was "a beautiful soul with a beautiful mind', who "poured a whole lifetime of love into my life in 14 short years."

Friends and relatives at Noah’s funeral