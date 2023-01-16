Family of pensioner hospitalised after gas explosion praise ‘heroic’ neighbours and emergency services

Scene of a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park residential area of Derry. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

A pensioner who was hospitalised following a gas explosion at her home in Derry has been named as Nell Smith.

Her family have praised the bravery of neighbours who rescued the 80-year-old woman from the house and heroic emergency services who administered treatment.

Ms Smith was taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion on Saturday.

The Western Trust later confirmed that she was in a “stable condition”.

Local councillors praised quick-thinking neighbours who came to the aid of the pensioner.

The severity of the blast meant that shards of glass were blown into properties nearby and a window ended up in a neighbour’s hedge.

The rear of the house was extensively damaged and it’s understood it may have to be “demolished”.

On Sunday, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said thankfully tragedy was avoided.

The family of the injured lady asked him to share a “statement of gratitude” to neighbours and our heroic emergency services”.

It read: “The Family of Nell Smith would first of like to say Nell is stable in the Royal Hospital Belfast.

“The family would like to express and appreciation of the help after the explosion, the neighbours bravery in gaining access to get Nell out of the house, the neighbours who took Nell into their home and looked after her until the ambulance arrived.

"The neighbour who is a nurse and administrated first aid, sorry don’t know any names yet but we will be thanking you personally.

"Nell recently moved in just a month ago and right away all the neighbours were kind and helpful from day one.

"We would also like to thank especially the fire service, ambulance service, police and forensic teams for their kindness and professionalism.

Firefighters at the scene on Saturday.

"Yesterday (Saturday) was a horrific day for all involved but the true spirit of Derry came out with the people of Kylemore and the response teams.

"On behalf of the family Stephen McCafferty, please keep Nell in your prayers.”

Local councillor Shauna Cusack expressed her gratitude to emergency services for their quick response.

“The lady had just moved in before Christmas,” she said. “As I live nearby I heard the sirens around midday and called the duty sergeant who informed me there had been a gas explosion in Kylemore and emergency services where in attendance.”

Speaking on Saturday, Cllr Cusack added: “I want to put on record my thanks to emergency services who responded quickly.

“An elderly lady has now been taken to Altnagelvin hospital for treatment after what was clearly an incredibly distressing incident that has left a home devastated. Our thoughts are with her and her family at what will be a very upsetting time.

“There will obviously be some disruption in the area and I would encourage local people to follow the directions of emergency service workers throughout the day.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney, who also lives nearby, said Ms Smith was “conscious” when helped out of the property.

He continued: "The house may have to be demolished. Structural engineers from the council are inspecting it, there are buttresses to keep the roof up in case the wall gave way.

"The whole back of the house is bellied right out so it’s possible there’s a risk of the neighbour’s house being affected.

"It seems to be a tragic accident and we hope this woman is okay and makes a full recovery.

"I want to praise the neighbours who were on the scene immediately and had to break down the door to gain access."

Cllr Heaney added: "There was a nurse who lives across the street who was able to administer first aid until the ambulance arrived. The neighbours were fantastic and reacted so well.

"This shows you the danger of gas. The property isn’t heated with gas, it was a gas cooker which seems to have done all this damage and it just shows you how much damage a single gas canister can cause.

“This was a really serious incident, glass shards from the windows blew right through hedges into neighbours’ properties at the rear of the house but thankfully nobody was hurt – the damage was extensive, tiles, the entire roof nearly blown off and a window lying in a neighbour’s hedge.

"It was a significant explosion and it’s fortunate no children were outside playing as well or there could have been an additional tragedy.”