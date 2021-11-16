Family of Portadown murder victim Jake Bailey-Sloan make an emotional appeal for witnesses to come forward

Jake Bailey-Sloan was attacked outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday October 17.

The heartbroken father of murder victim Jake Bailey-Sloan has said if his son had witnessed an attack on another person he would have come forward to help with the investigation.

Ross Sloan was joined by Jake’s mother Lee Ann Dreyer and her partner Gordon at the scene of the fatal attack on their son in Portadown on Tuesday as police made a renewed appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Jake Bailey-Sloan

He said the fact that no “substantial witnesses” had come forward was “hard to take”.

“Jake was all about community, Jake was all about helping people, Jake was all about supporting people in Portadown and beyond”, said Mr Sloan.

Police say Jake Bailey-Sloan was attacked outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street in the town in the early hours of Sunday October 17.

The 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died the following evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney, who is leading the murder investigation, said despite there being a large number of people socialising in the area at the time “no additional witnesses have come forward to tell us what they saw”.

“I know there were a number of altercations both inside local licensed premises and in the area of West Street and Mandeville Street during Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday, October 17,” he said.

“I need anyone who witnessed any incident, no matter how minor they may have appeared, or anyone who was in the West Street and Mandeville Street areas of Portadown town centre, between 1.30am and 3.30am on Sunday 17th of October, particularly if they witnessed any fights or verbal disagreements in that area, to contact the investigation team.

“While we have examined CCTV footage and are aware of what happened, I need anyone with information, even if they think it might be irrelevant, to examine their conscience, come forward and tell us what they know.

Ross (Jake’s Father), Leanne (Jake’s Mother) and Gordon (Mother’s Partner) as DCI Darren McCartney who is leading the investigation into the murder of 23 year old Jake Bailey-Sloan who died following an incident in Portadown

“After going to enjoy a night out in town, a young man lost his life. His family and friends are grieving and deserve to know what happened.

“I am again appealing to those motorists who were in the area at the time, to come forward and make contact with Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Mr McCartney said police did not believe there was any intimidation of witnesses.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever been made aware of any suggestion of that”, he said, adding that witnesses may feel that the information they have is not that significant.

However, local sources say that the gang involved in starting the fight on the night had been barred from a number of licensed premises in the Co Armagh town and were known as “troublemakers” who regularly got into altercations.

Sources added that at least one has family connections to loyalist paramilitaries and had in the past used this to intimidate people locally.

However, police say they do not believe that witness intimidation is the reason no one with significant information had come forward to date, despite hundreds of young people socialising in the town’s bars on the weekend of Jake’s murder.

Detective McCartney said witnesses may think that someone else has already came forward.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder in October was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Jake’s Lee Ann Dreyer had to be comforted throughout yesterday’s appeal, and was in an emotional state throughout.

It was the first time the family had returned to the place where their “remarkable” son had been attacked.

The family’s heartfelt plea was coupled with a chance to tell the public how proud they were of a “one of a kind” young man who impressed everyone who knew him.

Described as “one of the kindest souls you could ever meet” he came from a well-known Portadown family.

His grandparents David and Valerie Bailey, originally from Tandragee, are missionaries and he had spent periods of his childhood living with them in South Africa.

Having returned to Northern Ireland to attend Queen’s University just over six years ago he found there was nowhere for him to participate in his hobby of paintballing.

He set about opening an indoor and outdoor pursuits centre at the then disused Blacker’s Mill, and renovating a small residence on site where he lived.

The Mill was running as a successful business at the time of his murder. Jake had created employment for local people and gained a reputation across Northern Ireland and beyond as a businessman willing to help with advice to other new start ups, with tributes paid to him from across Ireland and Britain after his death.

Jake’s father’s face lit up when asked what kind of person his son was.

“Jake was one of a kind, for a 23-year-old, I don’t know where he got it from”, said Ross Sloan.

“He embraced life, he literally lived every day like it was his last which was a very difficult thing to do but he done it.

“The outpouring of support and tributes for Jake across Portadown and beyond have just been unreal but the fact no substantial witnesses come forward of witnesses from the night is hard to take.

“Please come forward. I know it is not easy, please find the courage to speak to the police”, he said.

“Likewise, if you know that your kids were out on that particular weekend, talk to them and if they’ve seen something encourage them to come forward.

“We just need to know what happened and we need to know the truth, we need accountability.

“I grew up in Portadown, I came to these premises, probably since I was 18. It’s not easy. Things have changed but we are doing this for Jake – we need to encourage people to come forward and find out exactly what happened.

“We know people have seen what happened, but people rely on someone else to come forward, but if everyone relies on someone else to come forward then nobody will. It’s very frustrating.

“Jake would be the first to come forward … if people needed help, if people needed to find the truth he would have came forward – no doubt”, he added.