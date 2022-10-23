Family of Rathcoole murder victim say they are ‘devastated’ by his loss

The family of murder victim Ryan McNab have said they are "absolutely heartbroken by what has happened”.

The 31-year-old was beaten to death at a flat on Barna Square in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey on Friday evening.

Mr McNab’s family described him as a “loving son, brother, and daddy and a Glentoran and Liverpool fanatic. We will miss him so much, especially his beautiful little girl Ryleigh.”

The family added: “We would be so grateful if people could respect our privacy at this difficult time while we try to come to terms with what has happened and please refrain from sharing any footage or images.”

Mr McNab is one of three murders to have occurred in the Rathcoole area in the last 18 months.

Police stated that they have been granted an extension for the detention of a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder until 11.30pm on Sunday.