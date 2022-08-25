Family of shot Co Tyrone man call for removal of ex-soldier Dennis Hutchings’ memorial stone

The late Dennis Hutchings outside court in Belfast last year. (Pic: Peter Morrison)

The family of a Co Tyrone man shot dead in 1974 have called on the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to remove a memorial to a former soldier accused of his attempted murder.

John Patrick Cunningham (27), who had learning difficulties, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field in Benburb.

Dennis Hutchings (80) stood trial for attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Cunningham in a high profile case.

He died after testing positive for Covid last October before proceedings ended.

At the time, a judge ruled he could not be considered acquitted or convicted and closed the case.

Last weekend a memorial to Mr Hutchings was unveiled at an Army barracks in Co Down.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph at the weekend, an Army spokesperson said the Palace Barracks Memorial Garden is “not an officially recognised MOD memorial” and said such memorials are “erected and maintained entirely at private expense”.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/08/2022 The memorial stone to Denis Hutchings unveiled at Palance Barracks on Saturday 20 August 2022.

It is also understood that the Ministry of Defence is not consulted on the erection of private memorials.

The family of Mr Cunningham had previously questioned the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on why they had not been consulted.

In a further statement released on Thursday they said Secretary Shailesh Vara should “intervene” on the matter and “ensure the removal of the memorial stone”.

"The custodian of the garden has clarified that it is reserved for service personnel who were killed in the course of duty,” the statement released by the Pat Finucane Centre said.

"Dennis Hutchings died from natural causes. [The] Hutchings family should place the memorial stone as they see fit in Cornwall and they can be left to grieve.

"For our part we are unable to find peace because of this provocation. It is an affront to us for this memorial to be situated in a British Army base on Irish soil.

"We had no wish to revisit this traumatic event but have been left with no alternative because of the callousness of others.

"Secretary of State remove this stone.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted.