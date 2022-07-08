Family of suicide victim tell of horror at claims PSNI officers ‘defiled’ body

Shock over allegations cops took and shared pictures and video of dead man online

The family of a Belfast suicide victim have said they were left feeling “physically sick” by allegations two police officers took pictures and videos of his body and shared them online.

After the death five years ago, the victim’s father said it was 18 months before he was made aware of the claims.

The family was told the two officers had allegedly moved the victim’s body around the room to pose for pictures and videos.

A meeting of the Policing Board yesterday sought to address concerns after two officers were investigated for more than three years.

The BBC reported that it was part of a wider investigation that covers 11 separate but related incidents over several years.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said several arrests had been made, with multiple suspects here and in England.

The cases include possible offences of misconduct, harassment and the suspected supply of drugs.

The victim’s family had visited the scene in 2017, but they had not been made aware of the allegations for another year-and-a-half.

Speaking anonymously to BBC Spotlight, the victim’s sister said her brothers genitals could be seen in one of the photographs.

The man’s father added that the allegations had left him feeling “physically sick to this day”.

“Those police officers were in the house while I was there — asked me to leave the room — and I done everything they asked me to at the time,” he said.

“And all that keeps coming back to me is: ‘Why did I leave the room?’

“Because that must have been when they done it, when they took the photographs.”

He also complained about being drip-fed information by the PSNI about the disturbing incident.

“They informed me that two police officers had been questioned regarding my son and photographs that might have been taken of my son,” he said.

The family were also told “it was a very serious affair and we weren’t to discuss it”.

One of the pictures was said to include “an exclamation bubble coming out of my brother’s mouth making fun of the way that he was”.

The sister said that during a meeting with the Ombudsman and a Scotland Yard officer, she was told her brother’s genitals had been exposed in a photograph.

It’s also alleged the same officer Photoshopped a speech bubble, using the sectarian insult “taig”.

She said she could not understand how anyone would be as cruel as to mock someone who had taken their own life.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne described the allegations as “harrowing and shocking”. Speaking at yesterday’s Policing Board meeting, he said it had “besmirched” the PSNI’s reputation.

Mr Byrne said: “We sit here absolutely shocked by some of the harrowing news today in terms of the behaviour of officers in another setting.”

Sinn Fein board member Gerry Kelly said the allegations were very distressing for the family.

“As I understand it, the young man took his own life, the family were put out of the room where his body was lying and photographs were taken, and as you mentioned yourself, there was defiling of the body,” he said.

“It is not the first time we have had police officers using WhatsApp for this type of inappropriate activity. There were sectarian comments put on it.”

Mr Kelly also raised concerns one of the officers had been suspended on full pay for several years.