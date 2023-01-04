Family of tragic five-year-old who died after Limavady accident raise £12.5k for Air Ambulance NI

The family of a five-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a van whilst riding his bike in Limavady last year have raised more than £12,500 for the Air Ambulance NI in his memory.

Ollie Simmons-Watt tragically died in hospital following the accident in the Irwin Avenue area of the Co Londonderry town in September.

At the time politicians and civic leaders in the community described how the accident had left the area “absolutely heartbroken”, with Ollie described by his grandmother Diane as a “wee star who was so full of love and joy and made everyone who knew him so happy”.

Ollie’s family, including his parents Stacie and Gareth, his sister Bella, along with his grandparents and extended family, have now handed over a cheque for £12,690 to the Air Ambulance NI after the service attended the scene of the accident.

The family had requested donations to the charity in lieu of flowers at his funeral, alongside hosting a special fundraising event and a JustGiving page in memory of Ollie.

Ollie Simmons-Watt

The Air Ambulance NI said the donation will help fund over two days of the service, which brings urgent medical assistance across Northern Ireland.

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “On behalf of the entire team we want to send our condolences to Ollie’s family and friends.

"His death is tragic, and it is so humbling that the family chose to do something so positive that will help other families in need. The support from the local community is wonderful and shows how much people want to remember Ollie, help support the family and make a difference to a future patient.”

Ollie attended Roe Valley Integrated Primary School in Limavady with his older twin siblings.

The principal, Julie McDonagh said: "Ollie lived his life in school with great joy; a beautiful, happy, loving and charming little boy with the most beautiful smile and vibrant personality. Ollie loved sports and thrived on responsibility.

"Ollie will be remembered with great love. He will be greatly missed by his Roe Valley Integrated Primary School family, his many friends and all the Roe Valley Integrated Primary School team across the school."

The local Roe Valley Residents Association also described the young boy as having an “infectious” smile and that he was “full of character”.

"He kept everyone entertained at any activity he participated in, and he will be dearly missed by his friends, management, staff and volunteers at RVRA,” they added.