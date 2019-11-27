Family of tragic tot Hunter McGleenan hit by new anguish as mum's granny dies day later

The heartbroken family of baby Hunter Patrick McGleenan have been dealt a further blow after his great grandmother passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

The 11-month-old boy died suddenly following an overnight incident on Monday at his home on Market Street in Keady, Co Armagh.

Just over 24 hours later Hunter's grieving relatives lost his great grandmother Ann McGleenan.

The deaths of baby Hunter and Ann McGleenan are the latest tragedies to befall the family circle in the past week.

Yesterday Craigavon Magistrates Court granted detectives at Banbridge who are investigating Hunter's sudden death an extra 24 hours to question a 31-year-old man.

He was arrested following the incident.

He is understood to be the partner of the child's mother Nicole McGleenan and is believed to have been caring for her infant son at the time.

It's believed Ms McGleenan (27) was not at home with him on Monday night as she was visiting her gravely ill grandmother, and only discovered on Tuesday morning that her baby was unresponsive.

Hunter was later pronounced dead at Craigavon Area Hospital.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that a post-mortem will take place today to determine the exact cause of death.

While no funeral details have yet been announced for Hunter, a death notice for Ann McGleenan said she will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church in Keady at 11am on Saturday.

For most of yesterday officers remained at the property where Hunter lived with his mother in the centre of the market town as detectives made door-to-door enquiries.

Locals said Hunter's death has sent shockwaves through the entire community.

Most are trying to come to terms with what happened on their doorstep earlier this week.

The flat where the family have lived for around a year was once a shoe shop, and in the surrounding businesses people recalled regularly seeing Nicole pushing Hunter in his pram.

"He was such a gorgeous wee boy," said one woman who was walking with her child following the school run.

"His mother is a very quiet girl who kept to herself but I would have seen her about.

"It's just so awful.

"They should be planning for his first Christmas but instead they will be planning his funeral.

"It just doesn't seem right."

A local father-of-two said it was "every parent's worst nightmare".

"I am so desperately sorry for the family having to deal with such a terrible loss, especially so close to Christmas.

"With two young girls at home myself, I can't even begin to imagine what they must be going through.

"When things like this happen it really makes you appreciate what you have and I certainly hugged my daughters that bit tighter last night at bedtime.

"I really hope that they find out the truth about what happened to the baby so they can grieve properly for him."

A 'Baby Hunter' GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

"Any money raised will be used by Hunter's loving family to pay for any costs involved with the wake/funeral arrangements and to help erect a headstone," it read.

"Any donation is greatly appreciated.

"The family wish to thank all those who have expressed their condolences at this very sad time."