Family pets rescued from house fire in Co Armagh

Three family pets rescued from house fire in Armagh. (Pic by PSNI).

A number of animals have been rescued from a house fire in Co Armagh.

Local police officers were out on patrol in the city of Armagh when they were alerted to the blaze over the weekend.

They were flagged down by “vigilant neighbours” who raised the alarm after they spotted smoke coming from a property.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the call out and managed to gain entry to the home.

No one was inside at the time.

However, three family pets were rescued from the house.

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed they “were thankfully safe and well.”