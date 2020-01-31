Family-run Antrim bar fears rise in rates will force it to call time on trading

The future of a family-run business on the Antrim coast is under threat after its rates rose by 615% in just five years.

The owners of the Anzac Bar in Ballycastle are now preparing for a further 10% increase which they claim will devastate them, having already seen rates soar from £3,000 in 2014 to over £11,600.

The Connolly/Carey family have operated the popular premises in the middle of the seaside town for 50 years.

This month it was revealed that Belfast's pub and hotel scene could see rates bills soar by 50% - amounting to an additional £1.2m a year - and have a crippling effect on the area as part of the government revaluation.

Away from the city centre, family-owned businesses around Northern Ireland are also set to pay the price, and bar and restaurant owner Ryan Connolly said he has been left deeply frustrated.

"We were looking forward to the 50th anniversary with staff and regulars but now feel we could be celebrating the milestone by closing the business instead," Mr Connolly said.

"Rates in the premises are set to rise substantially. Other businesses locally are suffering too. The rates increase does not include the 10% that council are planning to put on for the financial year 2020/21.

"Including water rates, refuse collection and recycling our totals will be over £21,500. That's a 615% increase since 2014. This is simply unsustainable."

Mr Connolly explained how his grandfather bought the place in 1970. "We lived upstairs until I was 11 years old," he said. "We decided to turn the upstairs into a restaurant in 1999 and the place has become a real hub in the town.

"The restaurant was badly damaged in a fire and we spent £35,000 on a revamp to get it back up and running.

"It's a real social place for the town. We have charity nights, clubs use it, there are pool teams coming in, but if this rise comes into force as planned then it's simply not going to be sustainable."

Mr Connolly said the costs are mounting up. He added: "We pay the rates, and have done for years, but we're also hit with water charges, sewerage charges, we're charged more for lifting our commercial bins.

"If we can't get the rates to a reasonable level then the future of the premises is something we have to consider. It's a family run concern. We're not a multi-million pound business."

Mr Connolly said other increases would follow, putting the future of his family business in jeopardy.

A Land & Property Service (LPS) spokesperson said it had written to all licensed premises in 2018 asking for turnover and trading information before the publication of the draft schedule of values.

"We then released the draft schedule early so that ratepayers can view their assessed value and request a review if they consider that value to be incorrect or unfair relative to similar properties," they added.

"There is still an opportunity for businesses who have not provided the evidence requested to do so and LPS will review the assessment and any supporting information provided by the owners ahead of the rates bills issuing in April.

"The district rate setting for 2020/21 is a matter for the local council."

Causeway Coast and Glens Council was contacted for comment.