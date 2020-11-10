Family sorrow after Helen Watterson (64) road death

Grandmother died after being stuck by van as she walked on road

Tragedy happened on the Quarry Road in Knockloughrim.

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in an accident on Monday.

Helen Watterson (nee McKinney), was walking along Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, Co Londonderry, when she was struck by a red Ford Transit van.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS)attended the incident but Mrs Watterson (64) was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NIAS said it received a 999 call around 6pm on Monday.

"The NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene," it added.

"The HEMS team was despatched to the incident, arriving by road."

A death notice said that Mrs Watterson was the dearly beloved wife of Trevor, loving and devoted mother of Lorraine, Keith and David, dear mother-in-law of Warren, Vicky and Nikki, a much loved granny and a dearly loved sister of Elizabeth and her husband Richard.

"She will be ever so sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, sister and the entire family circle," it added.

Posting on Facebook, Curves gym in Magherafelt, where Mrs Watterson was a member, said the news of her death was heard with "much sadness".

"This evening Helen Watterson, one of our members in Curves, tragically died in a road traffic accident near her home," the post read.

"Helen has been a faithful member of Curves Magherafelt for almost two years and will be greatly missed."

Local DUP councillor Anne Forde, who has known Mrs Watterson since childhood, passed on her condolences to the family.

"I have known Mrs Watterson from my childhood and am personally shocked to learn of her death," she said.

"Mrs Watterson had been a part of village life for many years, taking part in clean-ups and other events.

"It's a terrible tragedy, especially coming up to Christmas, and I would like to sympathise with the family circle on their loss."

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan also expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of Mrs Watterson.

"Any death on our roads is one too many. I want to express my sympathy to the family and friends of the lady who lost her life at this sad and difficult time," said the Mid-Ulster MLA

"I would urge all road users to exercise caution on our rural roads, especially with the winter weather approaching."

Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy added: "The death of a 64-year-old woman on the Quarry Road in Knockloughrim has shocked and saddened people in the local area."

Mrs Watterson's funeral cortege will travel along Quarry Road and the Ballinacross Road on Friday at 1.15pm, allowing friends and family to pay their respects while adhering to social distancing measures.

Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to the Children's Heartbeat Trust via Garvin's Funeral Service in Magherafelt.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured dashcam footage, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1534 of 09/11/20.