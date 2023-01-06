Family suffers ‘terrifying and frightening ordeal’ after masked man armed with axe enters their home in Derry

A man, woman and teenage boy faced a “terrifying and frightening ordeal” after a masked man armed with an axe forced his way into their Londonderry home.

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning in the Caw Close area in the Waterside.

The man tried to force his way into a bedroom in the property but was prevented by a man inside who blocked the door.

A masked woman is also reported to have entered the house before leaving with the masked man.

Detective Sergeant Mark Gingell said: "The male occupant, along with a woman and male teen who were in the property at the time, have not reported any physical injuries, but this must have been a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which will have left them shaken.

"[The woman] is described as being approximately 5'2" tall, with dark hair tied up, and wore a navy hooded top, and possibly dark-coloured jeans. The masked man is reported as being around 6' tall, with dark hair, and wore a dark-coloured hooded top and dark bottoms and sunglasses.

"We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and a motive for what happened. As our officers continue with their enquiries in the area, our appeal is to anyone who was in Caw Close and witnessed a man and woman acting suspiciously to get in touch with us.

"It's believed at this time the male suspect fled in the direction of Nelson Drive, and the female suspect fled towards the country park. We're appealing to anyone who saw two people acting suspiciously in these areas, or anything out of the ordinary, to call us.

"We'd also ask anyone who was travelling in the area with a dash cam to check their footage which may have captured the suspects. The number to call with information is 101.”