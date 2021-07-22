Family thank stranger giving them precious moments with dying mum and appeal for her to get in touch

People have been flocking to Northern Ireland beaches in the current heatwave. Pic Mark Jamieson.

A Northern Ireland family has thanked a teenager who made a “heroic effort” to administer CPR and first aid to their late mother shortly before she was taken to hospital, where she died.

The woman had travelled to the north coast on Wednesday where she suffered a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

A teenage girl, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17, helped the woman and were it not for her actions, the family would not have had a chance to say goodbye.

A family member approached the Causeway Coast Community Facebook page in a bid to find the girl and thank her for helping their mother.

The person acting on behalf of the family said they would like to remain anonymous due to the “unexpected loss”.

“My mother was out with friends having travelled to the coast to enjoy the sunshine,” they said.

“Unfortunately, she suffered a heart attack which ultimately caused cardiac arrest.

"A young girl who we don’t know the identity of performed CPR and first aid before the ambulance got to my mother. My mother had a pulse and was alive in the ambulance,” they continued.

“Sadly my mother passed away this evening, however if it were not for the heroic efforts of this girl we would never have got to say goodbye.”

They said they wanted to extend their thanks to the girl. “On behalf of the whole family, we thank you greatly,” they said.

The girl was praised by followers of the page, who described her as an “angel” who was “supposed to be there” to give the family time with their mother.

The family described the girl as having long hair, glasses, dressed in a white shirt and looked to be about 16-17 years old.