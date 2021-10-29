Family tributes to former Ulster and Ireland rugby player David Tweed who died in road crash

Former TUV councillor died in a Co Antrim crash involving motorcycle

The family of former Ulster and Ireland rugby international David Tweed have said he will be “greatly missed” after he was killed in a road collision in Co Antrim.

Mr Tweed (61) died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick on Thursday.

The former Ulster rugby star and member of the Orange Order was riding a motorbike when he was involved in a collision at around 4.30pm.

A family statement said: “On Thursday October 28, at approximately 4.30pm, Rugby International and former Ballymena Councillor David Tweed of the Ballymoney area lost his life whilst riding his motorbike along the Whitepark Road, Bushmills.

"David will be greatly missed by his family and friends as well as the wider community.”

Mr Tweed was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

In 2016, Mr Tweed had his convictions for child sex abuse quashed by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

He was then released from custody where he had been serving an eight-year sentence.

Mr Tweed later served as a councillor in Ballymena for the Traditional Unionist Voice.

He was also a member of the Orange Order and is understood to have belonged to a lodge in Dunloy.

TUV leader Jim Alister said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Ireland rugby star and Ballymena councillor, Davy Tweed, in a road traffic accident in north Antrim yesterday".

“Davy, a larger than life character, was widely known across North Antrim and further afield. His family is deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community,” he continued.

“This is a devastating blow to his family and wide circle of friends. I wish to express my deepest sympathy to his grieving family at this very difficult time.”

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor and fellow Orangeman John Finlay said: “Very sad to learn of the death of my good friend and Brother David Tweed.

“I have known Davy all my life and I am just devastated by the news of his passing. We in Dunloy will be much poorer for his passing,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The family are in my prayers.”

The Co Antrim man had been a member of Ballymena Rugby Football Club and it said in a statement that it was with regret members had learned of his sudden death.

“While a member of Ballymena, Davy was the stalwart of the Ulster pack and won four caps for Ireland. We extend our sincere condolences to all who mourn his passing,” the club said on its Facebook page.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A report was received shortly after 4.30pm that a motorcycle had been in collision with a car. The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

"The Whitepark Road, which was closed following the incident has since reopened.

"Enquires are continuing and the collision investigation unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1350 of October 28."