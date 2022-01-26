Family urges revamp of 999 sat-nav system to aid response times

Tyrone farmer died after waiting over an hour for an ambulance

Campaign: Sisters Danuta and Michelle at the grave of their father before a fundraising run to buy defibrillators for the rural Killeeshil area in Co Tyrone

The daughter of a Tyrone farmer who died of a heart attack last year after an ambulance took over an hour to reach him has called for improvements to health service navigation systems.

In the aftermath of her father’s death, Danuta McGahan (38) and her family collected nearly £8,000, most of which has been used to purchase and install five public defibrillators around their townland of Killeeshil, outside Dungannon.

Ignatius McGahan died last May aged 82. She believes he and other neighbours in the rural area who passed away due to medical emergencies may have been saved if paramedics had been able to reach them quicker.

“That night Daddy went down, it took the ambulance over an hour to get to our house and they took the longest possible route that they could to get there,” she said.

The personal trainer is calling for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service’s (NIAS) systems to be updated, adding a neighbour also had an emergency ambulance come “the longest way”.

“It was only for the first responder that they were reached quickly,” said Danuta, referring to the community first responder schemes made up of volunteers.

NIAS alerts volunteers to specific 999 calls in their area with the aim of reaching a potentially life-threatening emergency in the vital first few minutes before an ambulance arrives.

They are able to provide basic life support and use a defibrillator if required, but Danuta noted even these volunteers have their limits, as they have work, their own lives “and it’s not all the time that they can come in those emergencies”.

Last year Mid Ulster Council accepted an invitation to meet with NIAS after members raised this issue.

Councillor Dan Kerr said he knew of people waiting up to 45 minutes for emergency services and of residents having to stay on the phone and guide an ambulance to their house.

The Ambulance Service said: “NIAS uses satellite navigation systems which are continually updated as new addresses are added to the database.

“NIAS implemented a replacement of its vehicle-based mobile data terminal, including an updated satellite navigation system, in July 2019.

“Mobile data terminals are a vital system within ambulance vehicles that assist NIAS staff in responding to and locating incidents. NIAS is finalising arrangements for a fleet-wide software update to its satellite navigation system commencing February 2022.

“NIAS is aware that responses to emergency calls in rural and isolated areas provide challenges in terms of speed of response.

“We also recognise the concern experienced by anyone waiting for an ambulance to arrive when that response seems longer than they would have anticipated.

“NIAS prioritises calls based on clinical need, with immediately life-threatening calls receiving our highest categorisation of call.

“We will always seek to ensure that the sickest patients receive the quickest response.”

Danuta also aims to help as many people as possible in rural communities become trained in first aid, and wants every rural area to have a defibrillator