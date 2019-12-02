Family's heartache as Newry schoolgirl Abbie Nummy (14) dies in farm accident

A teenage girl has been killed in a tragic accident on a farm outside Newry.

It happened in the rural Bernish area, south of the city and close to the border, on Saturday afternoon.

The tragic teenager was named locally as Abbie Nummy (14), a pupil at Newry High School.

Emergency services - including the Air Ambulance -were dispatched to the scene, but the young girl's life could not be saved.

A spokesman for the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received an emergency call at just after 2pm on Saturday.

Two emergency crews were sent to the farm, plus one ambulance officer and the Air Ambulance.

No one was taken from the scene by the NIAS, the spokesman said.

Independent Newry councillor Gavin Malone said Abbie's loss had devastated the well-respected local family.

"I'm just back from the wake. It's absolutely tragic," he said.

Councillor Gavin Malone

"My heart goes out to the family.

"The wee girl was only 14.

"The family are such lovely people, such a wonderful family, it's just devastating.

"I was at the wake.

"It's very emotional.

"They are a hugely respected family in the area.

"They're such lovely people.

"It's hard to know what to say.

"It's heartbreaking."

On social media, friends of Abbie and her family offered condolences to the grieving Nummy family.

"Sincere sympathies to Nummy and McKay families from all the Crozier family. So terribly sad," posted Sandra Crozier.

Christine Henry wrote on Facebook: "Deepest sympathy to Lorna (Abbie's mum), the family circle and her friends.

"Abbie was the loveliest, well mannered child and will be missed by all who knew her."

Newry High School pupil Abbie Nummy died in a tragic farm accident

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland confirmed yesterday that it had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abbie's tragic death.

A spokesperson said in a statement: "HSENI received a report of an incident in Newry and attended the scene."

A PSNI spokeswoman told the Belfast Telegraph last night that the fatal incident was being investigated by HSENI, and that a report would be prepared by the PSNI for the coroner's inquest into the teenager's death.

Seven people died in farming accidents in 2018/19 and also in 2017/18.

Abbie's funeral is to take place on Tuesday.