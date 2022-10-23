Family’s heartbreak after precious pet killed in Portstewart Strand attack

A woman has said “life will not be the same” for her family after their beloved pet was killed by another dog at Portstewart Strand.

Lauren Archibald said Teddy, a “one of a kind” teacup Yorkie, was taken out for a walk around lunchtime on Thursday at the popular North Coast beach.

Teddy was a well-loved and well-known dog about Portstewart. “We are utterly heartbroken,” Ms Archibald told the Belfast Telegraph.

The family want to raise awareness about dog control and the use of leads in public places.

They suggested the local council could erect additional signage but believe compliance from dog owners is key.

Ms Archibald said: “Teddy was a family dog but my dad, David and Teddy had a special Bond. My dad has grown up in Portstewart, as did his parents and would be known and well known and liked about town.

“We got Teddy when he was six weeks and have had him for nine years. Teddy was the baby of our family and it will just not be the same without him.

Teddy the teacup Yorkie

“My Dad had him out every day around various coffee shops about Portstewart. The staff in all the shops were so fond of Teddy, as soon as they seen my dad coming they immediately would be asking about him.

"The two were never seen apart. Life will just not be the same without him.

“You always see dogs off leads on the beach and in parks but you never think anything will come of it, especially to your own dog.”

A post shared on social media said the man whose “two brown dogs” attacked Teddy had mentioned that one of them hunts badgers.

“I'm sure the owner of the other dog never thought his dog would do this and would like to think he wouldn't have let his dogs off the lead if so,” Ms Archibald said.

“However, this just goes to show the importance of dog control and the use of leads on public places no matter how much you trust your dog.

“Teddy was so tiny and it wouldn't have taken much force to harm him, I'm sure dogs don't realise their own strength. All the more reason to keep your dog on a lead to prevent something like this happening.”

She added: “My dad and Teddy were walking up Portstewart Strand when another dog owner and his two dogs came close by, one dog just took a turn on Teddy.

“My dad took Teddy to the vets immediately and they did all they could but unfortunately to no avail. Teddy was so small but took up so much space in our lives and our heart, he had so much more life to live.

“We do not know the name of the dog owner and do not want this to be about him but hopefully this will raise awareness and prevent another family from going through the heartbreak we are now.”