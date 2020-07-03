Family's heartbreak as murder victim Jason Lee Martin laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects at the funeral

Family and friends at the funeral of Jason Lee Martin in Ballymena

Grieving family and friends paid their final respects yesterday to Ballymena man Jason Lee Martin, who was stabbed to death in the Ballykeel area of the Co Antrim town last Saturday.

Mr Martin (31) was a devoted fan of Liverpool Football Club, and yesterday his coffin was draped with the team's flag as it was carried by pallbearers.

Club emblems and flowers adorned the garden fence of his family home.

And football shirts - some bearing heartfelt messages from friends such as "Love you mate" and "You Will Be Missed, Buddy" - were fixed to the front of the house itself.

After a private service at Mr Lee's Staffa Drive home, the funeral cortège looped around the housing estate where neighbours had gathered to say farewell.

On social media, Jason's grieving sister Jamie-Leigh said yesterday had been the "worst day of my life".

"Honestly it's just not fair - but I promise you will never be forgotten," she wrote.

A GoFundMe appeal set up by Jason's friends to raise funds for his funeral has already raised almost £11,000 in the four days since it was established,

Ballymena man Jordan McClintock (18) has been charged with Mr Martin's murder, and appeared at Belfast Magistrate's Court last Monday.

McClintock, described in court as a friend of Mr Martin, was remanded in custody to appear before a judge again by video-link in four weeks' time.