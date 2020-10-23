Family's heartbreak: Mum-of-two dies after Dungannon fire

Tribute: Flowers left at the scene after a woman died following Monday’s house fire

Tributes have been paid after a woman died following a blaze at a house in Dungannon on Monday night.

The woman, named locally as Noreen Morgan (née Hagan), who was in her 50s and had two daughters, was rescued from the fire on the Annaghbeg Road but has since passed away.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Morgan's brother Brian Hagan said: "Rest in peace my big sister and best friend, we've had some tough times together but also lots of great times and thank you for all you have ever given me."

The fire was reported to police shortly after 10.20pm on Monday and emergency services were called to the scene.

Three fire appliances from Dungannon, one from Armagh, another from Pomeroy and two from Springfield Fire Station all attended the scene.

Floral tributes were placed outside the property yesterday.

Brocagh Camogie Club and Derrytresk GAC expressed their sympathies to Ms Morgan's daughters Ashling and Nicole, and the wider family circle.

Local Aontu councillor Denise Mullen said the community was in shock.

"My heartfelt thoughts, condolences and prayers for her children and entire family circle," she added.