Family’s trauma after beloved dog mauled by pack of five others in Derry

A family pet is fighting for its life after a “vicious attack” by a pack of dogs in Londonderry.

In a video circulating online, a group of five animals can be seen mauling the dog in the Galliagh area of Derry.

A man, believed to be the owner of the five dogs, appears to be desperately trying to stop the attack.

However, he is unable to do so, and the injured dog, named Bullet, is left immobile and whimpering.

Owner Kelvin McDaid said his 13-year-old pet had a chunk taken out of its back end, and a rear leg had been “chewed down to a bone”.

There were also bite marks all over its body, and it lost a considerable amount of blood.

“Our household is in bits with what has happened as he has been part of the family for a long period of our lives,” Mr McDaid said.

“My dog had been attacked by five other dogs and is currently in the vets.

“He is in Limavady All Creatures (veterinary clinic). They have been amazing with him.

“They did not expect him to make it through the night, but he has.

“The vet has warned us that anything could happen, but he is fighting, and they have told us as long as my dog keeps fighting for his life, they will keep fighting with him.”

The family only learned about the attack on Bullet after someone phoned the police.

Witnessing the aftermath was “shocking and traumatic” for them, Mr McDaid said.

The PSNI said: “Our officers are working with the council dog warden in relation to this incident.

“We are also aware of video footage circulating on social media.”

It is alleged the same dogs attacked a Labrador named Bramble in Galliagh in February in a case widely publicised at the time.

Bramble had suffered countless wounds on its body when found cowering behind a garden hedge a day later.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s dog control team is investigating that attack.

It was also reported the council was considering a counter-allegation that Bramble had attacked a dog walker.

To date no one has come forward to claim ownership of Bramble.

Meanwhile, a fundraising page has been set up for Bullet’s treatment.

The family do not have the cash for the bills and would “greatly appreciate” the help of people who would like to donate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 323 of 02/05/22.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.