Family’s tribute as funeral details of man (28) who died on Cavehill announced

The funeral of a man who tragically died on Cavehill will take place on Monday.

Joseph (Joe) Haggarty (28) passed away last month.

His heartbroken family described him as a compassionate and caring person.

They are encouraging as many old friends as possible to attend the service of thanksgiving.

Mr Haggarty was the second youngest of five siblings.

He died at Cavehill Country Park on June 22.

Late that evening police said they had concerns for the safety of someone in the park and a search operation was launched involving officers, ambulance crew, firefighters and a Coastguard helicopter from Scotland.

Sadly, Mr Haggarty died at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious

His sister Christina told the Belfast Telegraph: “Growing up Joe was always a smiley young boy, albeit the quieter and more sensitive of the five rowdy children.

“There is no doubt that he was his mum’s best baby, toddler, child and teenager — he ‘went with the flow’ from the minute he was born.

“Joe went to Belfast Boys’ Model School, surrounded by a close group of friends. He was an intelligent, deep thinker, compassionate and extremely caring to all those around him.”

She added her brother loved history, art and poetry. However, his life had become more difficult in recent times.

“Unfortunately, as Joe made his way into adulthood, along with this transition came many struggles with his own mind,” Christina said.

“His gentle soul was too pure for the world around him. Joe battled for the past 10 years, holding on for glimmers of hope.

“We can only hope that his soul is at peace.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken at Joe’s passing.

“There is a massive hole in our hearts and he will forever be missed and cherished.”

The service of thanksgiving will take place in The Ark Church, Cliftonpark Avenue, at 12.30pm, followed by committal in Roselawn Crematorium at 2pm.

His family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to Lighthouse or Action Mental Health.

The funeral notice described Mr Haggarty as the “beloved son” of Lorraine and Mark and “devoted brother” of Stephanie, Christina, David and the late Marley. He was a loving uncle to Gary, Jessica, Christine and George.

The notice added: “Joe, may your gentle soul rest peacefully.

“You will be forever missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting you. Until we meet again my friend.”