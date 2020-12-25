Famous Northern Ireland faces share their Christmas messages

Northern Ireland celebrities took to social media on Friday to share their Christmas messages with fans and friends.

Telly host Eamonn Holmes recorded a brief video for his more than a million Twitter followers.

"Well it's here folks ... Everyone's circumstances and stories are different but I hope you can enjoy.

"Though it's been said many times, and many ways, Merry Christmas to you!" he added, taking inspiration from the Nat King Cole Christmas song.

BBC NI radio star Stephen Nolan posted a heartfelt message aimed at families all across Northern Ireland.

He urged them: "I hope you all have a lovely Christmas Day. We should all treasure our friends and family.

"Remember - no social distancing required to tell the people close to us that we love them."

For BBC colleague and weather man Barra Best, Christmas Day was filled with excitement - and noise.

He posted a fun video on his social media page of his pet boxer dog Maggie frantically playing with her Christmas present - a squeaky toy

"Right - I'm gonna have words for whoever bought Maggie this!" Barra said, as the excited dog got to grips with her new doughnut-shaped toy.

"Happy Christmas everyone - have a lovely day. Nollaig Shona daoibh go leir," he added

For other well-known faces, Christmas was a time to put their feet up.

This year, former UTV presenter Julian Simmons was able to watch telly in peace, rather than telling viewers across Northern Ireland what was coming up next. "I'm actually really looking forward to relaxing with friends and catching up on the soaps without having to think too much about the storylines or characters," Julian said.