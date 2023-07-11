Famous old boozer in Co Armagh to find new life as a funeral home

Last orders to last rites… Village bar to be transformed after Armagh council grants approvals

Rest in pubs: The Trap Bar was once a very popular spot in Keady

A once-thriving pub in Co Armagh is set for a new lease of life… as a funeral home.

The famous Trap Bar in Keady, which was also known as the Talk of the Town, entertained drinkers for years before closing its doors some time ago.

Earlier this year it emerged that a planning application had been submitted by Mone Funeral Directors to turn the property on Kinelowen Street into a funeral home.

The plans, approved by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, will see the area of the property where the front bar was located being used as a chapel of repose, while the rear bar and off-licence area will become a garage and office.

According to planning documents, the site is a two-storey semi-detached building, with a single storey section extending to the rear and a second single storey element to the south west adjoining to the neighbouring property.

“Officers consider that in this case while the proposal relates to the change of use of the property, it does involve a number of internal and external alterations,” a report by council planners said.

“The internal alterations are predominately [regarding] sizing the existing large room to provide two smaller rooms and the creation of a corridor running through the building from front to back.

“Members are advised that these works do not require planning permission.

“The external works involve replacing the door onto Kinelowen Street, replacing two ground floor windows on the front elevation with smaller windows, which reflect the remaining four windows on the same elevation.

“There is an existing window on the side elevation, which is to be replaced with a smaller window, and on the rear elevation where there is one door, a roller shutter door will be provided to allow vehicular access into the rear of the building.”

Officers said the proposals are “sensitive to the character of the surrounding area” and are acceptable under the council’s planning policies. No objections were received.

Officials added: “In regards to impact upon residential amenity, officers consider that there will be a level of activity associated with pedestrians and vehicles using the premises but that level of activity will be predominately limited to normal working hours.

“The premises will be open for funerals and public viewings between the hours of 2pm and 5pm and 7pm and 9pm by appointment.

“In addition, given the nature of the business, it may be necessary for members of staff to be at the premises outside these hours. Notwithstanding this, officers are of the opinion that the level of activity will be less than was the case under the previous use, which was a pub.

“For those reasons, officers are of the opinion that there will be no unacceptable adverse impact on residential amenity by way of noise or disturbance.”