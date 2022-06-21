‘Fantastic recognition for our beautiful town’ - Enniskillen residents celebrate best kept crown

People in Enniskillen have spoken of their pride after it was named Ireland’s best kept town.

Lisburn was also named as having the best kept large urban centre at an awards ceremony at Belfast’s Titanic Hotel.

It was the first time in years that the all-island Best Kept Town competition had been staged. The contest was called off in 2020 and last year because of the Covid pandemic.

In addition to Enniskillen and Lisburn, Inistioge in Co Kilkenny was named the best kept village, and Abbeyleix in Co Laois the best kept small town.

Jonathan Gallagher, director of marketing for the Lough Erne Resort, near Enniskillen, said the town deserved the title.

He added: “[This award follows] Enniskillen being named the third most welcoming town in the UK for third year in a row by Booking.com.

“It’s fantastic recognition for our beautiful county town to be crowned Ireland’s best kept town.

Fermanagh and Omagh councillor Donal O’Cofaigh said: “It’s very good news, obviously, and I think that it reflects the hard work of the council workers who maintain the state of the town, but also the commitment of our town’s residents and visitors to make sure they dispose of litter properly. It’s all very positive.”

Congratulation to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh who were named Overall Winners of Ireland’s Best Kept Town 2022 Competition today at a ceremony in the Titanic Hotel, Belfast.



As well as being named overall winner, Enniskillen was also named Best Kept Large Town. pic.twitter.com/sbXOFV1Q4z — Department of Rural and Community Development (@DeptRCD) June 21, 2022

DUP councillor Keith Elliott added: “The accolade is a testament to the hard-working staff and the efforts throughout the year to ensure the town looks in pristine condition.

“I am happy to see the town recognised in this national competition for its hard work.”

UUP councillor Robert Irvine spoke of the long-term efforts to keep Enniskillen tidy.

“We are just completing a public realm scheme, and it has been traumatic trying to get it done through Covid,” he said.

“Working in cooperation with traders and the general public who use Enniskillen, we have been having a campaign in the council over the last two years with regard to litter in general.

“[We are] trying to educate people and we are working with schools.

“To get a vote like this from a prestigious award is really brilliant. Well done to our staff because we might get the glory as councillors, but they do all the hard work.”

UUP councillor Howard Thornton also expressed his gratitude to the employees working behind the scenes.

“I’m delighted to hear it. A lot of work goes in, and it’s paying off with recognition,” he said.

“There’s a pride in the staff in keeping the town tidy. A lot of effort goes [into that], and our staff have to be complimented.

“It’s very important that Enniskillen, as a tourist hub, gains such an accolade. It’s up to us all to continue in that vein.”

The town centre

Heather Humphreys, the Irish minister for rural and community development, said the town was a worthy winner.

Ms Humphreys added: “I want to congratulate all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Best Kept Town competition. In particular, I would like to congratulate Enniskillen, Inistioge, Abbeyleix and Lisburn for winning awards in their respective categories.

“The All-island Best Kept Town Competition recognises the great pride people have in their own communities all across the island.

“Set up in 1995, this year we celebrate its 25th anniversary of cross-border collaboration, partnership and, most importantly, friendship.”

While the event was cancelled for two years because of the pandemic, Ms Humphreys said that did not stop the “tremendous effort” put in by community groups across the island.

“Even during lockdown, towns and villages were maintained and volunteers all across the island continued to put in a huge effort on behalf of the places where they live,” she added.

Doreen Muskett MBE, the president of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, which organises the Best Kept Awards, said: “These awards illustrate and emphasise how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep towns and villages throughout Ireland beautiful and how the community works together to make where they live desirable.

“These awards create links between community involvement, our natural environment and our wellbeing, helping us to recognise the value of our biodiversity and coming together to play our part in making our parts of the country places we are proud to call home.”