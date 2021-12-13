‘Fantastic’ response as thousands queue for hours for Covid booster jab in Northern Ireland

Large numbers of people eager to get their Covid-19 booster jabs have spent hours queueing outside vaccination centres on Monday.

It comes after Health Minister Robin Swann announced details of a further acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme.

New initiatives have been taken in light of the expected surge of Omicron variant cases in Northern Ireland in January.

At the Ulster Hospital there has been significant demand with large queues gathering throughout the day.

A shorter queue was observed for people with pre-booked appointments while around 200 people were waiting in the walk-in line.

The determination to get the booster vaccine has been demonstrated by thousands standing in the cold weather and requesting time off work to do so.

BBC Evening Extra reported that some individuals were standing in the queue for two and a half hours but would have stood another two hours if necessary.

Allison Donnelly, lead nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre told the programme that it was a similar picture with queues moving quickly.

They doubled capacity at the centre in order to alleviate queues and she said it is “fantastic” to see the number of people turning out.

“Similar to Ulster Hospital we have booked appointments and walk-ins but we’re keeping everybody informed.

“We have a similar waiting time but people are willing to wait, the weather has been fortunate and anybody who couldn’t wait, we’re facilitating them to come in, we do have pop-ups running and will have extra clinics running throughout the week,” Ms Donnelly explained.

While sizeable numbers attended last week, she said, on Monday there has been a “significant ramp up”, and a willingness to queue and wait longer to “get protected and to protect others”.

She recognised that there is normally a surge at the beginning which plateaus but health trusts expect high numbers to continue.

With workforce appeals going out Ms Donnelly said Trusts are confident they will meet ambitious vaccination targets that have been set.

There have been similar queues in the Western Trust area where they have launched a workforce appeal for assistance with the Covid-19 Booster Vaccination Programme.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing to staff who previously worked in our vaccination programme to return to assist over the next 3 weeks.

“Please complete the form on Staff West and send to staffing@westerntrust.hscni.net.”

Meanwhile, First Minister Paul Givan has expressed his gratitude to people who “responded to the call” for the booster.

He said: “Thank you for responding to the call for the booster jab. We have significant numbers coming forward and every effort is being made to increase accessibility.

"Thank you to everyone in our workforce that is going the extra mile to deliver the enhanced rollout.”