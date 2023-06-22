Fare play: TripAdvisor names Belfast taxi tour one of best things to do in UK

Drivers behind firm set sights on topping table

The owners of Belfast’s biggest black taxi tour have told how people are still keen to learn the history of the Troubles after the firm’s trips were named one of the UK’s top tourist experiences.

Cab Tours Belfast, which runs tours focused on the history of the city during the conflict, was named in a TripAdvisor list.

The company was formed by Thomas Campbell and Isaac Swindell, both from north Belfast, in January 2017.

The business partners are from opposite sides of the sectarian divide and make sure to hire an equal mix of Protestant and Catholic drivers.

They believe this is one of the reasons why their tours remain so popular.

“I think people like us because we give a balanced view of things. It is not just a Catholic view or a Protestant view. We show both sides,” said Thomas.

The firm’s tours around the peace walls were ranked as the fifth best tourist experience in the UK in TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Things to Do Awards.

It was the only entry from Northern Ireland.

Last year, the tour around the peace walls was ranked at number 17 in the overall world experiences list, joining canal tours in Amsterdam, food walks around Reykjavik and a hot air balloon ride in Egypt.

Thomas hopes that his business will continue to flourish in the coming years.

“That’s really all we want — 100% of the aim is to get it to be the top tour in the UK,” he said.

“We want as many positive reviews as possible. We are trying to push it to the top.”

Thomas said people continued to travel from far and near to visit Northern Ireland.

Since launching in 2017, the company has had customers from all over the world.

“A lot of people take interest in it,” Thomas said.

“You would think it’s just Americans, but we have a lot of local people interested and we have people from the south of Ireland and people from England. People from all over the world are interested in it.”

He believes the city can capitalise on the global interest that it still enjoys.

“Most people have heard about the Troubles and want to learn about them,” Thomas said.

“They think it’s all so shocking. The fact the peace walls are still up surprises them.

“People are eager to learn about Northern Ireland.”

The company does not seem to have been affected by the negative press black taxis received earlier this year.

Several drivers and tour guides threatened legal action after a memo issued by the firm responsible for security at the CyberUK technology conference suggested they were operated by the IRA. CyberUK later apologised for the message, saying it had been “sent in error”.

In the latest TripAdvisor list, Cab Tours Belfast came behind a walking tour of pubs, a high-speed cruise down the River Thames and a Harry Potter-themed Tour for Muggles, all in London. It was also beaten by a chocolate-making experience in Edinburgh.

The taxi tour ranked one place higher than a guided walk around Celtic Park in Glasgow, also beating a Jack the Ripper tour in London, tours of that city’s West End and trips around and Oxford University.

The best global attractions included a tour of Haleiwa, Honolulu and Hawaii, a cooking course in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and a Best of Ubud tour in Bali.

Enjoying the chocolate Tour in Edinburgh

Top 10 experiences in the UK

1. Historical Pub Walking Tour of London 2. High-Speed Thames River Cruise, London 3. The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh 4. Tour for Muggles, London 5. Famous Black Taxi Tours, Belfast 6. Celtic Park Stadium Tour, Glasgow 7. Oxford University Walking Tour With University Alumni Guide, Oxford 8. The Jack The Ripper Walking Tour, London 9. West End Musicals Silent Disco Walking Tour, London 10. Gander Walking Tours in Glasgow

Riding camels in the dunes of Dubai

Top 10 experiences in the world

1. Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour, Honolulu, Hawaii 2. Thai Cooking Course, Chiang Mai, Thailand 3. Ubud Tour — Best of Ubud, Bali 4. Red Dunes ATV, Sandsurf, Camels, Stargazing & BBQ, Dubai, UAE 5. Best DMZ 3rd Infiltration Tunnel Tour from Seoul, South Korea 6. Reykjavik Food Walk — Local Foodie Adventure, Reykjavik, Iceland 7. Amsterdam Luxury Guided Sightseeing Canal Cruise, Netherlands 8. Angkor Wat Sunrise Tour, Siem Reap, Cambodia 9. San Juan Guided Snorkel Tour, San Juan, Puerto Rico 10. Hanoi Jeep Tours, Hanoi, Vietnam