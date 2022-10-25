Fares on public transport will continue to be frozen for another year

Fares on public transport will continue to be frozen for the next year

Fares on public transport will continue to remain frozen for another year to help aid with the cost of living crisis, the Infrastructure Minister has announced.

In February, it was announced that fares on public transport in Northern Ireland will be frozen, amid concerns about growing pressures on households. It was revealed by then minister Nichola Mallon who lost her seat in the last Assembly election.

She said at the time the measure was being introduced “at this time to ensure that our citizens who rely on public transport will not face additional pressures on their cost of travel especially when citizens and families are facing the challenges of the cost living crisis, with food, fuel and energy prices climbing”.

The current Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has now said this effort on the public transport network will continue for another year.

“I am very aware of the pressures facing people across the North with the ongoing cost of living crisis. We are facing into a very challenging winter with many households concerned about rising fuel, energy and food costs” he said in a statement.

“As Minister I want to support people where I can. I have therefore taken the decision to freeze fares on our public transport network to reduce the financial burden on passengers on our buses and trains during these difficult times.”