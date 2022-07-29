Farm shed belonging to Co Down Orange Order member targeted with ‘threatening’ graffiti

A Co Down businessman and member of the Orange Order has been targeted in what has been branded a “hate-filled” attack after his farm shed had a threatening message painted on it.

The incident happened just outside Castlewellan recently, according to the Ulster Unionist councillor Alan Lewis.

The Slieve Croob representative said the victim does not wish to be named, but shared images of the graffiti on the farm shed, which said “I smell a rotten orange” followed by a crude drawing of a coffin and the letters “RIP”.

The councillor said there had been an increase in “sectarian incidents” within the area, coming on the back of an incident at a nearby Orange Hall which had paint daubed on it.

"Last week my constituent arrived home to discover the paint and threatening message dubbed across the back of his shed, he had just returned from an evening of running his business when he was confronted with the hate-filed message which can be seen from the road,“ councillor Lewis said.

“There has been a sizeable increase of sectarian incidents within the south Down area.

"I am calling for leadership, somebody, somewhere knows who is responsible, it’s time they come forward, articulate what their problem is and explain why they can’t live in harmony with their Unionist neighbours

“I will be requesting an urgent meeting with police to discuss the notable rise in hate crime attacks within the area.”

Police have confirmed they are treating the incident – which they received report of on 14 July - as a hate crime.

Inspector Darren Hardy said: "We are aware of concerns raised by local representatives and will continue to work alongside the community, partner agencies and local representatives to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem."

Officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 1823 of 14/07/22.