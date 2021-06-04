Farmer John Jameson dies after being trapped underneath tractor for three days

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was called to an incident near Armoy on Friday afternoon.

A Co Antrim farmer who was airlifted to hospital on Friday after being trapped underneath his tractor for three days died due to the severity of his injuries.

John Jameson (79) passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday evening.

The sheep farmer was working in a field close to The Dark Hedges near Armoy on Tuesday when he became trapped underneath his tractor.

Mr Jameson, who lived on his own, was responsive to the paramedics after his brother found him on Friday morning. Sadly, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Joan Baird, who is a cousin of Mr Jameson, told the Belfast Telegraph that he farmed in The Dark Hedges area all of his life.

“The family encouraged him over the years to give up the sheep but it was just his way of life,” explained the UUP councillor. “He just kept the interest going with the sheep.

“I’m very sorry about it. It’s just so very sad.

“Tractors are so treacherous, as is anything to do with farming and machinery nowadays. It’s so risky no matter what age you are.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 11.26am on Friday following reports of a farming accident in Armoy.

One emergency crew was dispatched to the scene on the Bregagh Road between Armoy and Stranocum.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, with a helicopter emergency medical service team on board, was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the male patient was airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast,” added the NIAS.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said Mr Jameson had been released from the tractor using a telehandler before firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters assisted colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service with transporting the casualty to the Air Ambulance, which then took the casualty to hospital,” continued the fire service.

“Firefighters then secured the tractor and made the scene safe. The incident was dealt with by 12.30pm.”